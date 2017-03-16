The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival in Superior is ‘celebrating copper’ March 17-19

The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with live music, carnival, vendors with yummy food and great retail items along with a beer garden. Saturday the event begins at 10 a.m. with the traditional parade followed by two days of fun and entertainment.

This year’s festival includes the hilarious Chihuahua race, Mariachis and Folklorico dancers, a dummy roping competition, handmade crafts market, historic speakers including the Hip Historian, Marshall Shore and Wyatt Earp performing “Doc Holiday…the Story Hollywood Never Told.” Wild Man Phil entertains with reptiles and includes audience participation! Enjoy a display of copper items…you’ll be amazed at how much copper we use in our daily lives…and visit the newly created Mine Information Center to learn more about mining.

Talk to the underground mining team before wandering over to the grueling Mining Competition with a $2,000 purse! Great entertainment never stops.

You’ll love the music of Bobby Cook and The Ghost Band on Friday night. Kick up your heels and dance to the music of the fabulous MOGOLLON Band Saturday night. Enjoy the Dummy Roping Competition on Sunday and a relaxing Tardeada with a talent show and music with POWERDRIVE.

This fun weekend festival is family oriented and ALL FREE except the carnival and vendors. The event takes place on Main St. in Superior.

New this year: The Box 8 Ranch will be open for camping. Shuttle rides back and forth to the festival will be available.

Check the Chamber of Commerce website (superiorarizonachamber.org) for schedules and updates or call 520-689-0200 for more information.