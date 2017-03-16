The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival in Superior is ‘celebrating copper’ March 17-19

By | Posted March 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Crowds will line Main Street in Superior this weekend for the 29th annual Apache Leap Mining Festival.

  The 29th Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with live music, carnival, vendors with yummy food and great retail items along with a beer garden.  Saturday the event begins at 10 a.m. with the traditional parade followed by two days of fun and entertainment.

  This year’s festival includes the hilarious Chihuahua race, Mariachis and Folklorico dancers, a dummy roping competition, handmade crafts market, historic speakers including the Hip Historian, Marshall Shore and Wyatt Earp performing “Doc Holiday…the Story Hollywood Never Told.”  Wild Man Phil entertains with reptiles and includes audience participation!  Enjoy a display of copper items…you’ll be amazed at how much copper we use in our daily lives…and visit the newly created Mine Information Center to learn more about mining.

  Talk to the underground mining team before wandering over to the grueling Mining Competition with a $2,000 purse! Great entertainment never stops.  

Everyone’s favorite Mogollon returns to Superior.

  You’ll love the music of Bobby Cook and The Ghost Band on Friday night.  Kick up your heels and dance to the music of the fabulous MOGOLLON Band Saturday night.  Enjoy the Dummy Roping Competition on Sunday and a relaxing Tardeada with a talent show and music with POWERDRIVE.  

Power Drive

  This fun weekend festival is family oriented and ALL FREE except the carnival and vendors.  The event takes place on Main St. in Superior.  

  New this year:  The Box 8 Ranch will be open for camping.  Shuttle rides back and forth to the festival will be available.

  Check the Chamber of Commerce website (superiorarizonachamber.org) for schedules and updates or call 520-689-0200 for more information.

Staff (3862 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Guzman Family recognized as Grand Marshals for Apache Leap Mining Parade

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      The Superior Chamber of Commerce has taken the opportunity to recognize many of the pioneering families of Superior, the families […]

    Former Lady Panthers’ player Salcido enjoying successful transition to college

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      After helping the Superior softball team win a state title as a junior in 2015, now-graduated Gabby Salcido accepted a […]

    In Your Biz: SunFlour Market

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    The quaint coffee shop residents had been asking for has been open for nearly a year!  Located at 149 Main […]

    Reward offered in mule deer poaching case in San Manuel

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      SAN MANUEL, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of up […]

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden-Winkelman students do well at Gila County Science Fair

    March 16th, 2017
    by

     On March 7, 2017, Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District had 50 students combined from Hayden High School and Leonor Hambly K-8 […]

    U.S. Forest Service seeks public input on criteria for Resolution Copper mining debris tailings site

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Concerns on how site would affect local life and the environment sought at two workshops   Officials with the U.S. Forest […]

    Reward offered in Mammoth double homicide

    March 16th, 2017
    by

      A reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest or an indictment in the murders […]

    Rotary announces Students of the Month

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Superior Rotary hosted Superior Unified School District #15 March Students of the Month: Alondra Munoz, Alianna Lopez, Nathan Duarte, and […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger